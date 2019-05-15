Ramadan struggle in cyclone-hit Mozambique island

Muslims in the cyclone-ravaged Mozambican island of are struggling to observe the holy month of as most mosques were destroyed and is in short supply.

The island on the off Mozambique's northeastern coast was one of the regions worst hit when Cyclone Kenneth struck last month packing winds of over 200 kilometres (125 miles) per hour.

Residents of the island, where the majority of the population is Muslim, were left without shelter and with few places to worship with estimates that 90 percent of buildings were damaged.

At one of the few mosques still standing, half of the roof was blown away by wind and prayer rugs were damaged by flooding.

Worshippers gather in one surviving section to say prayers. Female worshippers endure the harsh sun praying outdoors.

"Very few people are attending prayers because mosques were destroyed," said Muzasufar Abakari, of the village of

for to break the fast and survive mainly on handed out by aid agencies.

"As Muslims we observe but there is no to eat. On Friday (holy day) there was no-one because there is no wall at the mosque," said Abakari.

The cyclone killed at least 41 people across northern and displaced thousand.

Some people on have been sleeping in damaged mosques.

"People have been sleeping here because their houses were destroyed. With nothing -- from clothes to food -- God willing our prayers are answered and we will receive help," said imam Saidi Cassabo, from Kumwamba village.

Before the storm, island, a popular tourist destination, was a haven of golden beaches, unspoiled coral reefs and lush greenery.

