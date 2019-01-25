BSE to suspend trading in Bharti Defence, Todays Writing from Feb 1

Trading in the equity shares of two companies -- and Infrastructure and Instruments -- will be suspended from February 1, following the commencement of liquidation proceedings, leading exchange BSE said.

The decision has been taken in order to avoid market complications, BSE said in a circular.

The move comes after the Mumbai Bench of (NCLT) on January 14, initiated liquidation process against and appointed Iyer as liquidator.

Similarly, the Ahmedabad Bench of NCLT on November 30, 2018 had commenced liquidation process against and named insolvency professional as liquidator.

In two similar-worded circulars, the BSE said that trading in the equity shares of and will be suspended with effect from February 1, 2019 in order to avoid market complications.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)