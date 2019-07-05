BSNL gets govt nod to provide special pre-loaded SIMs for Amarnath pilgrims

State-owned telecom firm BSNL has received approval of the home ministry and the Department of Telecommunications to provide special SIM to Amarnath pilgrims.

"Since prepaid connections of other states are not allowed to work in Jammu and Kashmir, special pre-loaded Yatra SIMs are being provided by BSNL with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the DoT," BSNL said in a statement.

The cost of the Yatra SIMs is Rs 230 with 333 minutes of free talktime and 1.5 GB free data usage and validity of 10 days.

"Since large number of pilgrims is expected, voice and SMS have given priority over data," the statement said.

The pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards will be available for the yatris at the tourist reception centre and various other base camps against valid ID and address proof.

Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will go on till August 15.

