BSP drops hints of calling off its alliance with INLD in Haryana

With candidate forfeiting his deposit in the recent bypoll for the Jind assembly seat amid the ongoing family feud, the BSP Monday hinted that it may soon call off its alliance with Om Prakash Chautala-led party.

"The BSP is thinking over contesting the future elections in alliance only after the (Chautala) family resolves its differences and come together or else the party will be forced to have a rethink on the matter," said BSP Monday.

The issued a statement after its met her party leaders from and reviewed the party functioning in the state.

The BSP was apprised of the inner conflicts in the Chautala family, which is harming the BSP poll prospects in the state, the statement added.

The situation has affected the alliance between the BSP and the too, it added.

(INLD) and BSP had entered into an alliance and had announced that both parties would jointly contest 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

