BSP panchayat member from UP shot dead in Delhi

A 35-year-old BSP panchayat member from was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Batla House Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dilshad, who was living in Jogha Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at 6.05 pm, following which was rushed to where he died during the course of treatment, said Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (southeast).

Local enquiry has revealed that two persons, who were wearing helmets and were on foot, fired four rounds at him, he said.

Police said a case had been registered and investigation was underway.

is survived by wife, an eight-year-old daughter, two sons, aged seven years and seven months, respectively.

He was involved in business in Okhla and was also connected to the in Meerut, police said.

It is suspected that the murder was a fallout of personal enmity, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)