BSP Panchayat member shot dead in Delhi

A 35-year-old Panchayat member from was shot dead here on Monday, police said.

of said Dilshad Khan, from Meerut, was shot by two men who came wearing helmets at around 6 p.m. at Batla House here.

He was taken to where he was declared dead.

"Enquiry revealed that the attackers fired at Dilshad four rounds and escaped," the said.

--IANS

mg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)