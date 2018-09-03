BSP Panchayat member shot dead in Delhi

A 35-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Panchayat member from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead here on Monday, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said Dilshad Khan, from Meerut, was shot by two men who came wearing helmets at around 6 p.m. at Batla House here.
He was taken to Holy Family Hospital where he was declared dead.
"Enquiry revealed that the attackers fired at Dilshad four rounds and escaped," the officer said.
--IANS
