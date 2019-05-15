BSP will joins hands with BJP after results: Ex-Mayawati aide

Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was with the BSP until last year, claimed on Wednesday that will be under so much pressure after the election results that she will join hands with the BJP.

Once the goes with the Bharatiya Janata Party, said the would be left with no other option but to come along with the in the interest of country and

"The BSP supremo had joined hands with the BJP in the past. And after May 23, there will be such pressure on her that she will become a part of the BJP," Siddiqui, who had revolted against and joined the last year, told reporters here.

"There is nothing impossible in politics, I have known her for 33 years. I know her more than she knows herself," the Congress said.

The former in the government said he still respects her a lot, but there was no possibility of returning to the BSP.

On the chances of Mayawati becoming the prime minister, said no such announcement had been made by anyone.

"Even alliance partner and the RLD have not said anything on this. Akhilesh Yadav has only said that the next prime will be from Then where is the question of her becoming the prime " he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)