Buddha Air begins flight operations between Kathmandu and

Nepal-based Buddha Air started flight operations between Kathmandu and Kolkata on Monday, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.
The airline's maiden flight arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in Kolkata with 56 passengers and a total 64 passengers went to Kathmandu in the return flight, An AAI statement said.
Buddha Air will operate three flights a week between Kathmandu and Kolkata with ATR-72 aircraft, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
