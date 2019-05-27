Buddha Air begins flight operations between Kathmandu and

Nepal-based started flight operations between and on Monday, an (AAI) said.

The airline's maiden flight arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in with 56 passengers and a total 64 passengers went to in the return flight, An AAI statement said.

will operate three flights a week between and with ATR-72 aircraft, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)