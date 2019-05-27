JUST IN
Woman commits suicide along with daughter: police

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

A 53-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here Monday along with her daughter by consuming poison, a police official said.

Rambagh police station in-charge Mehar Singh said Santosh Sharma, a housewife, committed suicide along with her 28-year-old daughter Shilpa Sharma allegedly out of depression over some family dispute.

"While Santosh Sharma died on the spot, Shilpa died while undergoing treatment in a hospital here," he said.

The station house officer said as per preliminary investigation, it was found that there was a family dispute and both mother and daughter were under deep depression.

Further investigations are on, he added.

