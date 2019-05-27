Poland's ruling right-wing PiS party tops in EU polls

Poland's governing right-wing party (PiS) won European elections, complete official results showed on Monday, with its leader urging a wider victory in the autumn general ballot.

The took 45.38 percent of the vote to win 27 of Poland's 51 seats in the compared with 38.47 percent and 22 seats for the liberal European Coalition, according to full official results published on Monday.

The progressive Spring party, led by openly gay former Robert Biedron, took 6.06 per cent for three seats while the far-right Confederation group failed to cross the five-percent threshold required to enter the will gain one extra seat for a total 52 MEPs after Brexit.

"We won but with a result that should push us to one thing: to work hard before the this fall," Kaczynski said at campaign headquarters in as an exit poll handed his party victory.

This is the first time the has topped the European polls amid a record voter turnout of 45.68 per cent, suggesting the nationalist PiS succeeded in mobilising its electorate as it heads to a this fall.

The party, in power since the 2015 general election, campaigned on a platform of generous social spending that saw its push hikes in pensions and child benefits through the

"The PiS owes its success to a certain social inertia," veteran told the top-selling tabloid daily.

"People in rural areas didn't know much about the views of individual candidates and voted for the PiS due to its broad and generous public spending," she added.

"I'm very happy with the result of these elections," Gerard Schronski, a 60-year-old company worker, told AFP in on Monday.

"I support the policies of this government and I want us to have our own voice in the European Parliament," he added.

The PiS campaign was also marked by strong rhetoric against gay rights and a refusal to honour Jewish claims for the compensation of properties lost during the Holocaust.

The government has stoked tensions with the EU by introducing a string of controversial reforms that says pose a threat to judicial independence, the rule of law and ultimately to democracy.

has since backed out of some of the legislation, but the opposition is still concerned that the clash with could pave the way to a "Polexit".

Kaczynski has long been a of the strong brand of EU federalism championed by the bloc's powerhouses and

He is among a growing number of populist leaders in the EU advocating a reform agenda for the bloc that favours national sovereignty over further integration and federalism.

PiS on Friday ruled out teaming up with France's far-right National Rally but said his party was "ready to talk" with Italian and Spanish anti-immigrant and ultra-nationalist parties in the

