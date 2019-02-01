Budget 2019-20: Delhi Police gets Rs 7,881.77 cr

The has been allocated Rs 7,881.77 crore in the Budget 2019-20, an increase of 6.40 per cent from the budget outlay in the last fiscal.

Of the total amount allotted in the budget, Rs 7334.28 has been earmarked for the Revenue Section, which comprises the Administrative Section, the Road Safety Cell and the Development and Communication Network. The amount saw a 7.99 per cent increase from the last budget outlay of Rs 6791.60 crore.

For police infrastructure, which comprises office and residential building projects, Rs 384.86 crore has been allocated, seeing a decline from last year's amount of Rs 460.95 crore.

Rs 162.63 crore has been allocated for other expenses, including procurement of motor vehicles, and equipment, signals and blinkers and the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

