Budget Session of Delhi Assembly from Feb 22-28

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The AAP government Tuesday decided to convene a seven-day Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly starting February 22.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recommended convening of the eighth session (Budget Session) of the sixth Delhi Legislative Assembly from February 22-28, 2019," the government said in the statement.

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party government had presented a Rs 53,000 crore budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly, which laid emphasis on environment, health, education and water.

This is the first "green budget" of the government for effective containment of pollution in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in the budget session of the Assembly last year.

