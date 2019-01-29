Budget Session of Delhi Assembly from Feb 22-28

The Tuesday decided to convene a seven-day Budget Session of the Assembly starting February 22.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by

"The Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, recommended convening of the eighth session (Budget Session) of the sixth Legislative Assembly from February 22-28, 2019," the government said in the statement.

Last year, the had presented a Rs 53,000 crore budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly, which laid emphasis on environment, health, education and water.

This is the first "green budget" of the government for effective containment of pollution in the city, Deputy had said in the budget session of the Assembly last year.

