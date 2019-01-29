Govt run by a dynasty cannot serve the people: Shah

Shah on Tuesday mocked Priyanka Gandhi's decision to join and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people but could only provide a "majboor (helpless) government".

He also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led (TMC) government in and said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be about restoring democracy in the state.

"Narendra Modi will get elected as again after the Lok Sabha election. But in West Bengal, the polls will be about restoring democracy," Shah told a rally here.

Mocking the entry of into active politics, he said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people but could only provide a "majboor government".

"During the UPA rule, we had witnessed huge scams such as 2G. Now the third G has jumped on the bandwagon.... Now we have Priyanka G (Gandhi). What will be the amount of the scam?



"So now, they (the Congress) want to add 2G and the third G and indulge in more corruption," Shah said.

