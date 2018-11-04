Burglar alarm foils attempt to steal idol at temple in TN

An attempt by a two member-gang to steal a precious emerald idol of Lord at a temple in the district Sunday was foiled when the alarm went off, police said.

The incident took place early this morning at Thiru Uthuirakosa Mangai, a shaiva temple.

Sellamuthu (62), the on duty was attacked by the gang members after he raised an alarm on seeing them hiding in the temple, they said.

However, the burglars escaped under the cover of darkenss, they added.

Police said they were verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras at the temple.

Investigation is on.

