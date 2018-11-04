Untimely snowfall damages apple crop in Kashmir

Apple crop worth crores of rupees have been damaged in due to early snowfall, officials said Sunday.

Political leaders have extended support to the farmers and asked the to take up assessment of losses and compensation for the ryots.

A large number of fruit-laden apple trees in have either been uprooted or their stems have broken due to heavy snowfall on Saturday, an horticulture department said.

The worst affected orchards are in Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and parts of Baramulla districts, the said.

"Some apple varieties which are plucked late in autumn were still on the trees. The exact losses can be determined only after a detailed survey but as per conservative estimates fruit worth several crores have been lost due to the snow," he added.

Orchardists are demanding the government to set up teams for assessment of losses and compensation be provided to them. "There has been lot of damage to apple orchards, especially in south area. The government should immediately order loss assessment and compensation," said Shakeel Ahmad, an orchardist from Pulwama.

The district administration has already fanned out teams from the revenue department to assess losses to orchards and private property due to the snowfall.

"The revenue teams are inspecting losses at orchards and private property since early morning (Sunday) for prompt compensation and assistance," Shahid Choudhary said.

Lauding the Bandipora administration, and former said other districts should follow the Bandipora administration's lead.

"Other districts need to immediately deploy teams of revenue staff to assess the damage so that compensation can be disbursed," Omar said.

Expressing sorrow over the farming losses, asked the to assess the quantum of damage suffered by the horticulture industry which was in peak harvest season.

She also appealed to the central government to consider a package for the fruit growers whose produce had been lost due to the extreme weather conditions.

PDP MLAs and Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who represent major apple growing assembly constituencies in Pulwama and districts respectively, called for attention towards the plight of farmers.

"An early snowfall in the valley has disrupted city life which is being talked about. No one seems to have noticed the extensive damage to the apple crop and fruit bearing trees resulting in income loss. must estimate and compensate the loss (sic)," Drabu said in microblogging site

"Apple orchards and the harvest have suffered tremendous losses in district due to heavy snowfall before natural defoliation of trees. I urge to intervene and direct the administration to swiftly assess the damage and compensate the losses," Mir said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)