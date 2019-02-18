JUST IN
Burglars loot Rs 34 lakh from bank

Press Trust of India  |  Motihari (Bihar) 

Burglars have struck a nationalised bank branch in Bihar's East Champaran district and made away with Rs 34 lakh in cash, police said on Monday.

The culprits entered the bank by breaking a window grill on Sunday night and used gas cutters to break open the safe, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Pandey said.

The bank branch was located a few meters away from Patahi police station.

Superintendent of Police Upendra Kumar Sharma visited the spot.

An FIR was lodged with regard to the loot of Rs 34 lakh, the deputy SP said.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 23:40 IST

