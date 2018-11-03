Burst fireworks within set timings, says Karnataka govt

-
ALSO READ
TN govt fixes time slot for bursting crackers on Diwali
Hyderabad police directive to Diwali revellers
Expecting a polluted Diwali, pollution task force issues advisory for EPCA
Quoting 2017 success, government calls for green-Diwali
Green crackers: Manufacturers say there's no such thing; Jokes galore on social media
-
: Karnataka government Saturday saidfire-crackers can only be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm during Diwali in line with the ruling of theSupreme Court.
In an official press release, the government said it has asked all the departments, primarily the police department, to ensure adherence to the specified time for bursting the fire-crackers.
The release said the department of information and public relations and the district administration to holdprogrammes in educational institutions to create awarness on the ill-effects of fire-crackers.
It further said the pollution control board has been asked tomonitor bursting of fire-crackers which cause smoke and noise pollution.
On October 23, the Supreme Court had orderedbursting of the fire-crackers on Diwali only from 8 pm to 10 pm, but on October 30 the apex court modified the order, saying the authorities in the states were at liberty to change the timings with the duration not exceeding two hours a day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU