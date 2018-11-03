Burst fireworks within set timings, says Karnataka govt

: government Saturday saidfire-crackers can only be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm during in line with the ruling of

In an official press release, the government said it has asked all the departments, primarily the police department, to ensure adherence to the specified for bursting the fire-crackers.

The release said the department of information and and the district administration to holdprogrammes in educational institutions to create awarness on the ill-effects of fire-crackers.

It further said the board has been asked tomonitor bursting of fire-crackers which cause smoke and noise pollution.

On October 23, the had orderedbursting of the fire-crackers on only from 8 pm to 10 pm, but on October 30 the apex court modified the order, saying the authorities in the states were at liberty to change the timings with the duration not exceeding two hours a day.

