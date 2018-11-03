IS kills 3 Iraq village chiefs in a week: officials

Jihadists have killed three village chiefs in less than a week in Iraq's restive north, local officials said Saturday, as the targeting of state representatives escalates.

declared victory against the Islamic State group last year, but small jihadist cells still wage attacks, especially in mountainous areas like the northern province of

There, IS has attacked and government officials, especially targeting local administrative heads known as "mukhtars." The latest victim, on Friday night, was mukhtar of the village of near the town of

The town has long been a bastion of radical Sunni Muslim groups and was one of the last IS holdouts retaken by government troops last year.

mukhtar " was executed by Daesh members who attacked his home," a local security told AFP, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

His death followed the similar killing of the mukhtar of a nearby village, Hanutiya, late Wednesday.

And on Monday, a told AFP that "IS fighters attacked the home of Mohammad Jumaa, the mukhtar of the village of Jassemiya", also near "They took him out of his house and executed him in front of it before fleeing," the said.

The recent killings bring to nine the number of village chieftains executed by IS in the past seven months in province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)