Bus overturns in Greater Noida, no casualty

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

An Uttar Pradesh state transport bus overturned in Greater Noida on Monday morning after a collision with an unidentified vehicle, police said.

The incident took place at the Sirsa roundabout around 6 am, the police said.

The bus was on its way to Noida from adjoining Bulandshahr district, SHO Site-5 police station Prabhat Dixit said.

"Besides the driver and conductor, there were only two passengers in the bus. The driver received minor injuries while others were unhurt during the incident," Dixit said.

The driver has been admitted to a private hospital and further probe is underway, he added.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 09:55 IST

