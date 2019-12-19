JUST IN
Emergency declared in Australia as record heatwaves fan bushfires

Some 100 fires have been burning for weeks in Australia's New South Wales, with half of those uncontained

AFP | PTI  |  Sydney 

Representative image
Authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in Australia's New South Wales state Thursday as a record heatwave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region.

Some 100 fires have been burning for weeks in the state, with half of those uncontained, including a "mega-blaze" ringing Sydney, covering Australia's biggest city in a haze of toxic smoke.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state of emergency, the second declared in the state since an early bushfire season began in September, was due to "catastrophic weather conditions".
