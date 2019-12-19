Emergency declared in Australia as record heatwaves fan bushfires

-
ALSO READ
Fire near Sydney too big to put out as city chokes; all eyes on rain
Europe's heatwave eases from record highs even as blaze in Spain continues
After 19 hours, longest non-stop passenger flight arrives in Sydney
$2 bn scam? ANZ-Citi-Deutsche cartel case heads for bigger courtroom in Aus
Aus vs SA preview, ICC CWC 19: Australia eye top spot in dead rubber
-
Authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in Australia's New South Wales state Thursday as a record heatwave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region.
Some 100 fires have been burning for weeks in the state, with half of those uncontained, including a "mega-blaze" ringing Sydney, covering Australia's biggest city in a haze of toxic smoke.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state of emergency, the second declared in the state since an early bushfire season began in September, was due to "catastrophic weather conditions".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU