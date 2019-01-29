C'garh govt to put on hold Emergency MISA detainee pension

The government in Tuesday said being given to those who were detained under (MISA) during Emergency would be put on hold from February.

A said the decision, issued by the state's General Administration Department, was taken as the government wanted to physically verify the beneficiaries and reassess the disbursement process.

"The has decided to conduct physical verification of loktantra senani( detainee) and reassess the disbursement process of samman nidhi (pension) given to them," he said.

"The will be put on hold from February till completion of the process. The order was issued by the state's General Administration Department," he informed.

The government order stated that the given under the Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan Samman Nidhi needs "proper regularisation" as well as more "accuracy and transparency".

The move has, however, invited criticism from an association of such detainees which alleged that the state government's "intention" was "not good".

"There is no need to stop pension till verification. The verification process can be carried out at the government level simultaneously. It shows the intention of the government is not goad as no time limit has been mentioned for the verification," Loktantra Senani Sangh national vice president and BJP leader told

"If the (state) government is thinking only RSS and BJP leaders were detainees, then it is not correct. leaders, lawyers, social workers and journalists are also getting pension under the scheme," he claimed.

Under the scheme, people who spent three months in jail under during Emergency are given Rs 10,000 per month, those who were imprisoned for six months get Rs 15,000 per month, and those jailed for over six months get Rs 25,000.

Earlier, in an order dated December 29, the government in neighbouring had also put on hold disbursal of pension under this scheme.

During imposed by then Indira Gandhi-led Congress government between 1975 and 1977, thousands were detained across the country under MISA.

