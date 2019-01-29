US hands bank accounts to Venezuela's Guaido

The said Tuesday that it has handed control of Venezuela's in the to Juan Guaido, the whom has recognized as

signed off on the order last week for Guaido to control holdings in the and federally insured banks, the State Department said.

"This certification will help Venezuela's legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people," State Department said in a statement.

The has been pressing all to part ways with Nicolas Maduro, a leftist firebrand presiding over a crumbling economy and rising street protests, and recognize Guaido, the of the

Palladino called on all nations to "take similar steps to protect Venezuela's patrimony from further theft by Maduro's corrupt regime." Venezuela, which is struggling to provide basic services, has some USD 8 billion in foreign reserves around the world.

A major chunk is around USD 1.3 billion in gold held by the Bank of England, which Guaido has asked Britain to put under his control.

The United States on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuela's company, further trying to squeeze Maduro's cash-strapped government.

Steven Mnuchin, speaking Tuesday to the Fox Business Network, said that more economic pressure could be coming.

"We will always look at additional sanctions to make sure we protect the assets of the country for the people of Venezuela," he said, while adding that the United States wanted to ensure that medicine and other humanitarian goods can still go through.

Major Latin American powers including have backed Guaido but Maduro still enjoys economic and political support of and

