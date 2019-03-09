C'garh: Man, his 2 kids killed in fire, wife & mother injured

A 28-year-old man and his two minor children were killed, while his wife and mother suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out at their residence here early Saturday, police said.

The blaze broke out when the victims were sleeping in their tin-shed hut in Colony under station area, Raipur of Police told

Soon after being alerted, a rescue team was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, he said.

"While Sujit Das was charred to death at the spot, his son (5) and daughter (3) succumbed to serious burn injuries at a local hospital," Thakur said.

Das's wife and mother were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

It is suspected that an electric short circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)