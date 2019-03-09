Huge quantity of explosive substances seized by police

Huge quantity of explosive substances were seized from a goods vehicle in area of the city, a senior said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers intercepted a goods vehicle near on the BT Road in the early hours of Saturday and seized 27 gunny bags containing about 1,000 kg of potassium nitrate, the said.

Potassium nitrate is used in making explosives.

Two persons - the and his helper have been arrested, he said.

"The vehicle was coming from Odisha and was heading towards North 24 district. We have arrested the and the helper of the goods vehicle. We are interrogating the duo and trying to find out more details from them," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)