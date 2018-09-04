Fitness guru Shivoham to start training with Aamir for his

Bollywood's most sought-after fitness guru, would soon start training Khan for his next film.

"I am supposed to start training again for his next movie.. It will begin very soon. I had met him recently and he asked me to get ready for it," told here.

Shivoham, who had trained for 2009 blockbuster Ghajini, was in the city to participate in UnREST, a fitness festival organised by the company here.

Shivoham, however, did not disclose details on Aamir's new project.

has been in the fitness industry for a decade and has worked with actors, including Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from being the founder of the first box in India, he is master trainer, a brand that organises ' UnREST.'



Responding to a query, Shivoham said he was inspired by Aamir for being a perfectionist, a stickler to minute details, before taking up a job or an assignment.

" is known to be a perfectionist for a reason whether it is training or his work or an assignment he has taken up. He always likes looking at things in detail.

I think that is a big learning point for anybody in any kind of field," he said.

Asked if he would try changing the physique of actors like Rajinikanth, Shivoham said he wouldn't because they looked perfect without any packs.

"I would neither suggest nor want Rajini sir to change his physical appearance.. He is perfect the way he is..

You would probably spoil his image if you want him to build muscles. He is amazing, the way he is," he said.

