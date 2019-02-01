CA officials inspect JSCA stadium ahead of March 8 Ind-Aus ODI

A five-member team, including three from Friday visited the Jharkhand State Association International Stadium Complex in Dhurwa here and inspected the arrangements for the ODI match between and on March 8.

According to a JSCA statement the team inspected dressing rooms, dining areas, pitch, ground, galleries, media centre, net practice area and the indoor facility.

The inspection was followed by a briefing by the JSCA covering all the aspects related to stadium operations, security, hospitality and logistics etc, the release said, adding that the team appeared pleased with the arrangements.

The CA team was represented by (Team Operations Manager), (Head of security) and ( Cricketers' Association representative).

The Indian team comprised (BCCI Logistics Manager) and Girish Dongre (BCCI Liaison for Australia team).

