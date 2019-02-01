EU moves to limit steel flooding in due to US tariffs

The says it is introducing new measures to prevent produced for the U.S. market from flooding into instead because of tariffs introduced by

The EU's Commission said Friday that "imports of products into the EU have been increasing sharply" since Trump's move and that "this is seriously threatening EU steelmakers".

It said the safeguard measures enter force Saturday and "concern 26 product categories and consist of tariff-rate quotas above which a duty of 25 per cent will apply".

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on and 10 per cent on imported aluminum on June 1, 2018. He said the move was to protect US national security interests. Other countries claim it is protectionism and breaks global trade rules.

