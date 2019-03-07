Cabinet nod to NHPC acquiring Lanco's Teesta hydro-electric project

The Thursday approved state-owned NHPC taking over debt-laden Lanco's 500 MW Teesta hydro-electric power project in Sikkim, Jaitley said.

Briefing reporters on the decision taken by the headed by Narendra Modi, he said NHPC has also been allowed to spend Rs 574.04 crore to complete balance work at the project.

The project would generate 2,400 million units.

Teesta Stage-VI hydro-electric project is a run of river (RoR) scheme in Sirwani Village of to utilise the power potential of basin in cascade manner.

The project shall help in meeting peaking demand of energy, balancing and ramping requirement of the grid.

