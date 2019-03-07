Crude oil futures up 0.18% on overseas cues

prices hardened by 0.18 per cent to Rs 3,945 per barrel in futures trading Thursday as speculators created fresh bets, taking positive cues from global market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in March rose by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,945 per barrel in a business turnover of 15,138 lots.

The for delivery in April contracts, too, rose by Rs 6, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 3,987 per barrel in 750 lots.

Analysts said speculators built fresh positions after rose overseas on expectations of a tighter market due to ongoing production cut by OPEC members.

Meanwhile, Intermediate gained 0.04 per cent to USD 56.24, while Brent crude rose 0.21 per cent to USD 63.13 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)