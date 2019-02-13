CAG report on Rafale deal a slap on face of Naidu, Rahul:BJP

The Comptroller and Auditor Generals report on the Rafale deal was a slap on the face of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP's state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said Wednesday.
In a statement here, the BJP leader said the CAG established that there was no scandal in the fighter jet deal, as being alleged by the Congress and the TDP.
The CAG also established that the cost of the jets came down by 2.86 per cent compared to the price negotiated by the previous UPA government, the statement said.
"Truth has triumphed, the opposition parties have been exposed and the BJPs integrity upheld," the BJP leader added.
