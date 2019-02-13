JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Low turnout in Sabarimala; vigil continues

STF arrests man, recovers ancient idols worth Rs 2.5 crore
Business Standard

CAG report on Rafale deal a slap on face of Naidu, Rahul:BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

The Comptroller and Auditor Generals report on the Rafale deal was a slap on the face of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP's state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said Wednesday.

In a statement here, the BJP leader said the CAG established that there was no scandal in the fighter jet deal, as being alleged by the Congress and the TDP.

The CAG also established that the cost of the jets came down by 2.86 per cent compared to the price negotiated by the previous UPA government, the statement said.

"Truth has triumphed, the opposition parties have been exposed and the BJPs integrity upheld," the BJP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements