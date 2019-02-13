Irrfan Khan back in India

Critically-acclaimed is back in after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in

The 52-year-old revealed last year in March that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and has been away from the limelight since then.

"He is back in from England," a source told

There were reports doing the rounds that Irrfan is undergoing treatment in the city-based hospital here, but the source denied saying, "He isn't here for any treatment."



It is still unclear when the will be returning to work and start shooting for "Hindi Medium 2", a sequel to his 2017 comedy drama.

Irrfan, who has has delivered outstanding performances in films such as "Paan Singh Tomar", "Haasil, "Maqbool" and "Piku", has also established himself in the West with movies like "The Namesake", "Life of Pi" and "Jurassic World".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)