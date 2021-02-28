Traders body to launch agitation from Mar 5 against GST, e-commerce issues

-
ALSO READ
Wanted: Ear to the ground
Exporters seek extension of tax benefits for cross-border e-commerce
India's tax pie gets altered because of Covid; share of direct taxes drops
Direct tax compliance set to be made easier in upcoming Budget
India does not agree with USTR's report on e-commerce tax: Commerce Secy
-
Traders' body CAIT on Sunday said it would launch a nation-wide agitation against issues related to the goods and services tax and alleged malpractices of foreign e-commerce firms.
The day-long 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh', called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26, had evoked a lukewarm response.
"The campaign will begin from March 5 and continue till April 5 against the GST amendments and malpractices of foreign e-commerce companies," CAIT said.
The trader's body said both these issues are directly related to the eight crore traders of the country and till the logical resolution of these two issues is achieved, the movement will continue throughout the country.
"At present, traders across the country are badly plagued by the provisions of GST and the constant arbitrariness of foreign companies in e-commerce and now, the traders are either forced to resolve these issues or shut their business," CAIT stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU