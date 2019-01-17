JUST IN
Business Standard

Campaign against child labour to be launched in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

With an aim to end child labour in the city, a special campaign 'Child Labour Free Jaipur' (CLFJ) will be launched on Friday.

"The campaign has been prepared by taking support from multiple stakeholders and this novel initiative will help in putting an end to child labour in Jaipur," said Karan Malik, programme manager of The British Asian Trust, part of the CLFJ campaign.

Government organisations, the Juvenile Justice Committee, the Child Welfare Committee, district child labour task force and non-government organisations (NGOs) have collaborated for the initiative.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 19:30 IST

