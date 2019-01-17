Ranji Trophy: Kerala makes maiden semifinal entry

Scripting history, stormed into the semifinals of the for the first time with a 113-run win over on the third day of the quarterfinal here Thursday.

This is the first time that the team has entered the last four stage of the prestigious tournament in over five decades. In the last season, the state made its maiden entry into the quarterfinal, but lost to Vidharbha.

Requiring 195 to win the match, was shot out for 81 in 31.3 overs as (5 for 27) and Sandeep Warrier (4 for 30) wrecked the strong rival batting line-up.

didn't have the best start, losing opener Kathan D Patel in the sixth over.

Patel was bowled by Thampi, who struck a big blow in the last ball of the same over, trapping the prolific Priyank Panchal (3) to leave the visitors at 10 for 2.

Left-hander was the only batsman to offer resistance with a fighting knock of 33 not out (70 balls, 4X4).

Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel, probably the biggest threat for Kerala, was run out for a duck, by his opposite number (Sachin Baby).

Dhruv Raval (17) was the only Gujarat batsman other than to get into double figures as the visiting side struggled on a pitch with variable bounce.

The fifth-wicket partnership of 39 between and Raval was the highest of the Gujarat second innings as the rest of the batting line-up struggled against the impressive Thampi and Warrier.

Thampi, who was named man of the match and Warrier finished with eight wickets each.

Brief scores: 185 and 171 all out (Sijomon Joseph 56, Jalaj Saxena 44 not out, Roosh Kalaria 3 for 36, Axar Patel 3 for 40) beat Gujarat 162 all out ( 43, R Kalaria 36, 4 for 42, M D Nidheesh 3 for 38, 3 for 61) and 81 all out in 31.3 overs (Rahul Shah 33 not out, 5 for 27, 4 for 30).

