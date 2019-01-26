Campaigning ends in Ramgarh for Jan 28 poll

Campaigning for assembly election in constituency of district ended on Saturday, an said.

"The campaigning in has ended at 5 PM. As many as 20 candidates including two women are in the fray for the assembly polls which will be held on 278 booths in the constituency, returning said.

Election to the seat will take place on January 28. It could not be held along with other 199 constituencies on December-7 due to the death of BSP candidate

The BSP has fielded former union Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh- a former MLA, while candidate and BJP's Sukhwant Singh are among other candidates in the fray.

There are 2.35 lakh voters, including 1.10 lakh female voters, in the constituency where as many as 278 polling stations have been set up for the election, result of which will be announced on January 31.

In December-7 elections, which were held on 199 out of 200 seats, won 99 seats and formed the government. Its alliance partner- RLD- has won one seat.

While BJP won 73 seats, BSP 6, RLPT 3, CPI (M) and BPT 2 each and 13 seats were won by independents.

