A panel of politicians from and several other nations has criticised Facebook's and for ignoring subpoenas to appear at a hearing on protecting and

The panel also on Tuesday adopted a motion to serve the pair with a formal summons to appear before the Canadian parliament's ethics committee should they ever travel to

"Together, we represent over 402 million citizens," said Bob Zimmer, of Canada's and ethics committee, which is hosting the meeting.

"Mark Zuckerberg's unwillingness to appear before us and give personal testimony is further evidence that his public comments about working with lawmakers rings hollow." Although Zuckerberg and Sandberg were no-shows, Facebook's policy directors and did appear and faced a grilling.

The international committee on big data, and democracy is holding hearings this week in to consider ways to prevent abuses including privacy breaches, spreading fake and elections meddling.

It met for the first time last year in London, and this round included lawmakers from Argentina, Britain, Canada, Chile, Estonia, Germany, and

The panel invited testimony from representatives of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Mozilla, and Google, as well as privacy and elections officials, ahead of recommending regulating companies in the wake of last year's Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The now-defunct British political consulting firm is alleged to have accessed the personal data of 87 million users as it worked for US Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Canada's last month accused of breaking the law for its role in the worldwide data scandal.

He is now taking the company to court to force it to comply with Canada's

British lawmaker and panel member blamed the business models of companies for such data breaches and the spread of harmful content.

"That's why we cannot rely on companies like to solve them," he said.

Canadian lawmaker added: "We are going to move forward with or without Mark Zuckerberg's input."



Prior to the start of the hearings on Monday, Facebook, and signed onto a declaration pledging to protect the integrity of Canada's October -- including working to remove and content. But other tech giants, including Twitter, have not signed the pledge.

Critics noted that these undertakings are voluntary and as such are unenforceable.

