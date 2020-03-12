JUST IN
Canada PM Trudeau self-isolates as wife develops mild flu-like symptoms

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa

AFP | PTI  |  Ottawa 

Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: Shutterstock

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating on Thursday as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms".

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on Wednesday, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 22:04 IST

