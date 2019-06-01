JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Blast at Russian explosives plant injures 38
Business Standard

Captain charged over deadly Budapest boat accident

AFP  |  Budapest 

The captain of a river cruise ship that collided with a smaller sightseeing vessel was charged Saturday over an accident in Budapest that killed seven South Korean tourists dead and left 21 missing.

A Budapest court official said the Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn was charged but did not give further details.

The 64-year-old was detained Thursday for questioning "in relation to 'endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths'", a day after his vessel collided with the smaller Mermaid carrying mainly South Korean tourists, causing it to overturn and sank on a busy stretch of the Danube.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU