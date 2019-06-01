Captain charged over deadly Budapest boat accident

-
-
The captain of a river cruise ship that collided with a smaller sightseeing vessel was charged Saturday over an accident in Budapest that killed seven South Korean tourists dead and left 21 missing.
A Budapest court official said the Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn was charged but did not give further details.
The 64-year-old was detained Thursday for questioning "in relation to 'endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths'", a day after his vessel collided with the smaller Mermaid carrying mainly South Korean tourists, causing it to overturn and sank on a busy stretch of the Danube.
