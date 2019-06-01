A M Naik-established trust to set up hospital in Navsari

(NMMT), established by Group A M Naik, Saturday announced investment of Rs 150 crore to set up a specialty hospital in Gujarat's

It has tied up with Group, which will operate and manage the 300-bed facility.

"It will come up in early 2021. Investment details are being worked out but it should be Rs 150 crore," told on the sidelines of an event.

Last year NMMT joined hands with the Tata Trusts to set up a specialty hospital at informed that the 150-bed hospital would come up in the second half of 2020.

said that is following in his parents' footsteps by setting up schools and hospitals.

"This is something which the country needs. We need to add 1,00,000 beds per year for next five years to meet the country's needs and specially (when) NCDs (Non-communicable diseases) diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, are threatening," Reddy said.

NMMT is named in the memory of Naik's granddaughter Nirali who died of cancer at the age of two in 2007.

The trust was set up by Naik and his family to help needy patients who lack access to quality medical treatment.

The trust has developed at Sisodra in Spread over eight acres, it will house both the cancer hospital and the multi specialty hospital.

"A M Naik Healthcare Complex at Navsari will witness three eminent recipients of Padma Vibhushan, namely Mr A M Naik, Mr and Dr Prathap C Reddy, joining hands to serve the people," Naik said.

NMMT also runs Nirali Memorial Centre in nearby Surat, a multi-disciplinary hospital at Powai in and provides modern medical facilities at a hospital at Kharel,

The chief had pledged 75 per cent of his income to philanthropy.

