Cardi B, Offset celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset are growing stronger as they completed two years of marriage over the weekend.

Cardi took to Instagram to wish her husband on their special day on Saturday.

"9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby. We keep learning and growing. That's what marriage about," she wrote alongside their photo together.

Offset also took to the picture-video sharing app and proclaimed his love for his wife.

"Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you forever and after life," he wrote.

Offset also shared a video montage of their moments together set to the tune of "Don't Lose Me", his song about struggles with Cardi.

They are parents to daughter Kulture, who was born last July.

In December 2018, Cardi announced she and Offset were splitting up in the midst of infidelity rumours on his part.

He made a public apology to his wife one week later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)