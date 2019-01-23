Case against sugar mill management for not clearing farmers' dues

A case was registered against the management of a sugar mill in district for allegedly not clearing farmers' dues of Rs 80 lakh, officials said Wednesday.

said the FIR was lodged Tuesday by police on the directions of district authorities.

The mill's management, including the joint managing director, the chief executive officer and the executive officer, were booked for not clearing dues of farmers up to Rs 80 lakh.

Farmers have been agitating outside the mill, demanding their dues.

