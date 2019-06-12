CavinKare aims at 3-5 per cent rise in ready-to-drink segment

: Fast moving consumer CavinKare expanded its dairy product portfolio by unveiling a new variant Lite for health-conscious consumers and aimed to increase its marketshare by 3-5 per cent in the segment, a said Wednesday.

The Lite comes with no added sugar and has 23 per cent lesser calories compared to other milkshakes, the city-based company claimed in a statement here.

"The beverages segment in the country has been growing at a rapid pace. A recent report by an international organisation states that flavoured milk has a saliency of 3 per cent", (Beverages and Dairy) B P Ravindran said.

"In order to cater to the increasing health-conscious consumers, we have launched Cavin's lite. With this launch, we are aiming at a 3-5 per cent increase in our market share," he said.

The Milkshake Lite is available in three flavours - vanilla, strawberry and chocolate - in an easy-to-use 180 ml tetra pack at Rs 40 each, it added.

