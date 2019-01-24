CBI arrests renowned Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta in Rose Valley scam

-
The CBI Thursday arrested renowned Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, sources said.
Mohta allegedly duped the Rose Valley of Rs 25 crore, CBI sources said.
Mohta was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and CBI sleuths questioned him in his office at a shopping mall in south Kolkata.
Later they took him to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake for further interrogation and he was arrested there.
The agency is probing both the Saradha and Rose Valley multi-crore scams. Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Rose Valley scam.
Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu is currently in jail in money laundering case.
Mohta's company Shree Venkatesh Films has produced many award-winning films like Chokher Bali, Memories In March, Autograph, Raincoat and Iti Mrinalini. The firm also distributes most Bollywood and Hollywood movies in eastern India.
Some of Indian film industry's top actors and directors have worked with him.
