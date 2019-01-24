Suspensions on Pandya, Rahul lifted with immediate effect: CoA

The suspensions on Indian cricketers and K L were Thursday lifted by the (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

The CoA, after consulting new amicus curiae P S Narsimha, decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," read a statement of CoA, issued by the BCCI.

is now expected to join the team in while might play in either domestic circuit or show up for India A in an ongoing home series against England Lions.

While wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution.

The said the decision to suspend the two players was taken under "Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution", which covers players' conduct that can bring the Board into disrepute.

The idea of letting the players get on with the game was first mooted by BCCI CK Khanna, who wanted the suspensions to be lifted pending inquiry.

and Rahul's crass comments on the show 'Koffee With Karan', where they spoke about hooking up with multiple women, were criticised by one and all.

