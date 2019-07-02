JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump says Iran 'playing with fire' after breach of nuclear deal

Fuel tank falls off Tejas aircraft, incident being investigated, says IAF
Business Standard

CBI carries out 'special operation' against banking fraud accused

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI Tuesday launched a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country and registered 14 cases, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, they said.

"In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories," a senior official said.

"A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials," the official added.

The search operation is still on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU