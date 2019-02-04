CBI move & Mamata's dharna are "politically motivated": CPI-M

The CPI(M) Monday termed as "politically motivated", both CBI's latest move in chit fund scam cases and Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest.

"CPI(M) has been demanding swift punishment to the guilty in the Saradha scams, but for so many years CBI under BJP was in slow motion", told

"Now its actions are clearly politically motivated as is the 'drama dharna' of

The timing is to divert attention from the huge Left rally termed the people's brigade yesterday in Kolkata", the politburo member said.

She said her party reiterates its demand to punish all accused, including those who are involved in the scam, and also return the seized money to the people.

