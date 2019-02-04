JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha: 13k road accident deaths in 2018, highest in 3 years

Modi-Shah need to be defeated to 'save democracy': Kejriwal on developments in WB
Business Standard

UP: Four killed in motorcycle-auto collision

Press Trust of India  |  Sant Kabirnagar (UP) 

Four persons, including a one-year-old boy, were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw in Banda Bazar village in the district Monday, police said.

The motorcycle, heading towards the Saryu river, collided with the auto-rickshaw, killing the bike rider and two pillion riders on the spot. A one-year-old boy travelling in the auto-rickshaw also died in the accident, Dhanghta police Station Officer (SO), Manoj Kumar Tripathi said.

The deceased were identified as Shiv Poojan (23), Phoola Devi (60), Brijbhusran (13) and Sreyansh (1), he said.

Two women in the auto-rickshaw were also injured and admitted to the hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements