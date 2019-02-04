UP: Four killed in motorcycle-auto collision

Four persons, including a one-year-old boy, were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw in Banda Bazar village in the district Monday, police said.

The motorcycle, heading towards the Saryu river, collided with the auto-rickshaw, killing the bike rider and two pillion riders on the spot. A one-year-old boy travelling in the auto-rickshaw also died in the accident, (SO), said.

The deceased were identified as Shiv Poojan (23), Phoola Devi (60), Brijbhusran (13) and Sreyansh (1), he said.

Two women in the auto-rickshaw were also injured and admitted to the hospital, he added.

