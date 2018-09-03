Celebrations across Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on Janmashtami

People in Punjab, and celebrated 'Janmashtami', the birthday of Lord Krishna, with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour on Monday.

Thousands of people visited temples amidst heavy security arrangements. They waited in long queues to pay obeisance to the idol.

Children in colourful attires presented cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on were organised in temples across the region.

