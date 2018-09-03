Celebrations across Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on Janmashtami

-
People in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh celebrated 'Janmashtami', the birthday of Lord Krishna, with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour on Monday.
Thousands of people visited temples amidst heavy security arrangements. They waited in long queues to pay obeisance to the Krishna idol.
Children in colourful attires presented cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna were organised in temples across the region.
