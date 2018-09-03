JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Wipro shares end 2.5% higher on deal boost

China's billionaire back home after arrest in US
Business Standard

Celebrations across Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on Janmashtami

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

People in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh celebrated 'Janmashtami', the birthday of Lord Krishna, with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour on Monday.

Thousands of people visited temples amidst heavy security arrangements. They waited in long queues to pay obeisance to the Krishna idol.

Children in colourful attires presented cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna were organised in temples across the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements