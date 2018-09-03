Man held with two bullets in bag at IGI airport

A Ranchi-bound passenger was apprehended Monday by the CISF at the airport for allegedly carrying two live bullet rounds in his baggage, an said.

A CISF official, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the monitor on Sunday while checking the bag of passenger A K Sinha.

"Two live bullet rounds of 0.32 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was travelling to Ranchi," the said.

The passenger was not allowed to take the flight and subsequently handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the said, adding the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

