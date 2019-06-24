Central & state govt responsible for AES deaths: CPI

and Rajya Sabha member Vinay alleged that both the government are "responsible" for the death of 152 children across the state including 130 in due to suspected Acute Encephalatis Syndrome.

He also demanded that the pay adequate compensation to the families who lost their children besides carrying out rehabilitation project for malnourished children in the affected area.

"Both are responsible for children's deaths as they failed to provide and nutrients to the children who died because of malnutrition. They are the real culprits," Vishwam told reporters here after visiting Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) at and talking to doctors and patients.

Rubbishing the correlation between litchi and children's deaths, the said that "After talking to the people, doctors, scientists in Muzaffarpur, I can say that it is a baseless and foolish theory which we don't subscribe at all."



"Some vested interest may be playing mischief for buying the fruit (litchi) at a lower price in order to export them. Litchi is a pride of which is the most tasty fruit ... Don't punish litchi and farmers," he said



He, however, dodged the query whether Chief Minister should resign saying that the issue will be dealt by state unit.

The state has put the total number of casualties across 20 districts at 152. These include the 130 deaths reported at the two Muzaffarpur-based hospitals, which have been admitting patients from nearly half a dozen districts in its proximity.

Vishwam, who has raised the issue during the zero hour of the very first day of Rajya Sabha, said "All of them who died due to brain fever belonged to very poor families. They did not have means to have and drinking water ... Malnutrition is the real villain that took a heavy toll on children's lives."



Vishwam, who was accompanied by during the press meet asked both the to carry out "rehabilitation project" for children especially in areas affected by the disease.

"Both governments should plan rehabilitation project under which they should provide children with good and nutrients," he said, adding that the governments should provide adequate funds for it.

Terming the state government's ex-gratia amount of Rs four lakh to the deceased's families as "inadequate", he pitched for payment of adequate compensation to the families who lost their children but did not specify the quantum of amount that should be given to the families.

